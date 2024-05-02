Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.
NYSE APD traded up $6.52 on Thursday, hitting $244.01. 1,165,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
