American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,318 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 3.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,773,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 230,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. 218,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,976. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

