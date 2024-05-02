Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92), Zacks reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. 5,694,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,487. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $125.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.17. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

