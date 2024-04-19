KFG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

KFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,390 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 2.4% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 751,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS PMAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.52. 20,951 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $421.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

