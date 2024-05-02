Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Releases Earnings Results

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Spok updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 356,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,570. The firm has a market cap of $289.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.27. Spok has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

Spok Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Spok’s payout ratio is 162.34%.

Insider Transactions at Spok

About Spok

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

