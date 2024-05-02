OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OGC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.17.

Shares of TSE OGC traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.08. 642,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,839. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.89.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

