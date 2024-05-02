Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 25,590 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,590 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $164,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after buying an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after buying an additional 448,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,430,000 after buying an additional 277,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $274.85. 812,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.92 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $52,231,207. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

