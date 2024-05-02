Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.45.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.63. 180,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,596. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.30. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

