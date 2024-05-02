National Bankshares Cuts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$43.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price target on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.45.

CPX traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.63. 180,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$46.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

