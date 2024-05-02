Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$14.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

TSE DPM traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$10.68. 431,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,816. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.79 and a 52-week high of C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.34.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.137045 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58. In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$205,294.58. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

