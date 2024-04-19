Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Stake Trimmed by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for 3.6% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,406,000 after purchasing an additional 203,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 48,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 96,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $79.94. 1,129,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.50. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.