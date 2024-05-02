Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.95.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,352. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.33. The company has a market cap of C$11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

