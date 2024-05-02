Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.76. 2,174,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,026. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

