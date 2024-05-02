Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $382.92. 456,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.89. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $396.00.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

