104,201 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 92,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $102.42.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

