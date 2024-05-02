SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,517,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.24. The company had a trading volume of 205,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

