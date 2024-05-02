SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 142 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Mastercard stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $442.34. 2,194,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.55.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,088 shares of company stock worth $215,249,338 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

