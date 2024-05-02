SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 1.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,125,000 after buying an additional 933,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.62. 379,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,302. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.