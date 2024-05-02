Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $592,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $293,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.80. 347,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

