Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Position Trimmed by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 973,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,458 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 1.46% of Cadiz worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 15,764.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cadiz by 29.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 962,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 980,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadiz

In other Cadiz news, CEO Susan P. Kennedy acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadiz Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of CDZI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 99,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $160.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,579.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.56%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadiz

(Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.