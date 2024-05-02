Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $4.44 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Celsius by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,253,278 shares of company stock worth $83,587,047. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.74.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.36. 2,511,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,505. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

