Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1,556.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,172,000. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,404,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.14. The stock had a trading volume of 723,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,028. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.