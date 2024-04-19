KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,971 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,702 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 220,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,280 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

