American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,580 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 917,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,149. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.