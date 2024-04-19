First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $122,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.