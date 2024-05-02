RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LLY traded down $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $776.75. 2,762,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.04 billion, a PE ratio of 133.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $399.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.21.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $742.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

