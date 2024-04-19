American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,903 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 675,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,069. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

