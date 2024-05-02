Insider Buying: C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) Director George R. Sisson III bought 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.47 per share, for a total transaction of $39,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,413.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C&F Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of C&F Financial stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.39. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 69.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in C&F Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

