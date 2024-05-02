Bitcoiva 24-Hour Volume Tops $452,985.29 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $143.90 million and $452,985.29 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.97 or 0.00015149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,198.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.27 or 0.00726826 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00058239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00099677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.7146154 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $602,189.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.