American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.23. 3,467,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

