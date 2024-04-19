iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,159 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 798,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

