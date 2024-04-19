Hermez Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $87,780.27 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00006368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $149.61 million and approximately $87,780.27 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.05020599 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $95,701.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

