SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,265 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

XDSQ stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.88. 6,440 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.