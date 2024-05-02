Concentrum Wealth Management Acquires 5,230 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Aehr Test Systems worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 183.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 129,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 472,113 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 96.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 94,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 588.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 59,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

AEHR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 310,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,067. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $341.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

