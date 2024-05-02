Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on V. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.
Visa Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $493.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
