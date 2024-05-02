SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $24.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.10. 15,640,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,564,902. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

