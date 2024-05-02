SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,375 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $256,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFLV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.65. 149,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

