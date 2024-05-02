Concentrum Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.19. 12,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,640. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $241.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.08. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

