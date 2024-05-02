Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Tiptree stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,972. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $598.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

Tiptree Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at Tiptree

Tiptree Company Profile

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 2,900 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,155.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,483.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

