Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS.

Repligen Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Repligen has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.