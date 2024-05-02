Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $55.16 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $55.16 million and $3.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00049810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00038619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,813,534 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

