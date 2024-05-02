First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $40,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 573,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,398. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $241.41 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.21 and its 200-day moving average is $309.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.