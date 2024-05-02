Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.55.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,291 shares of company stock worth $612,916,087 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock traded up $9.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,269,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,450,998. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $531.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

