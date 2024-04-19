American Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,519. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

