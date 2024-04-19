Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). 136,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 210,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Petards Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.38 million, a PE ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.59.

Petards Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.