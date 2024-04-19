True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.11

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 84688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
True Drinks Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $547.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
True Drinks Company Profile
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
