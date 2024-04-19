XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.42. XPeng shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 13,651,735 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Get XPeng alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPeng

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.93.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.