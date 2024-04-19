Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBA. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,064. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 88.69%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.