Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

LICY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 754.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million.

Insider Activity at Li-Cycle

In other Li-Cycle news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $33,556.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,553.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 148,359 shares of company stock worth $63,438 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

