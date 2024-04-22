L7 (LSD) Price Tops $1.72 on Major Exchanges

L7 (LSD) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, L7 has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. L7 has a market capitalization of $514,844.61 and approximately $1.89 million worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One L7 token can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00002581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get L7 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

L7 Token Profile

L7’s launch date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 2.29482042 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,509,423.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for L7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for L7 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.